Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani thanks Sonu Sood for 'helping those in need' amid lockdown

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday took to Twitter to express gratitude and thank actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants return home amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Bollywood actor has been arranging buses to help thousands of migrants go back to their villages amid the lockdown due to the global pandemic.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still ðÂÂÂÂÂÂthank you for helping those in needðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

Sonu Sood has been hailed as a real hero by netizens for responding to the plight of the migrants from various states and helping them. Union minister Smriti Irani retweeted one of Sood's responses and thanked the actor for helping those in need during the nationwide lockdown.

COmmenting on Sonu Sood's tweet, the BJP leader said thjat she is proud of him for the kindness he has displayed in such challenging times. Irani said that she knows Sonu Sood as a professional colleague for over two decades and thanked him for helping people who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you for helping those in need, "Smriti tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan also replied to Smriti Irani's tweet and praised Sonu Sood. Showering praises on the actor, Ravi Kishan tweeted in Hindi, "Yehi sab yaad rehta hai duniya mein," which translates to 'the world will remember'. The actor sent migrants to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh after obtaining special permissions from the UP government.

Besides Uttar Pardesh, Sonu Sood organised multiple bus services for stranded migrant workers who wanted to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra. While speaking to mid-day, Sonu Sood said, "The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home."

