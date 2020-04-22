Lockdown Diaries: These shows will take you back in time

Remember when you used to sit in front of the television with your family to watch your favourite shows? Fighting for the remote and almost crying when you miss the first 5 minutes because of that? Quarantine comes with a lot of free time in our hands. While ongoing shows going on hiatus indefinitely, bring back memories with these shows from the past to keep you company.

Here are 6 on-air shows that will surely bring back all the delightful memories:

Two and a Half Men:

Two and a Half Men follows the life of a hedonistic jingle writer, Charlie Harper, his uptight brother, Alan and Alan's growing son, Jake. Charlie's free-wheeling life is complicated when his brother gets divorced and moves, along with his son, into Charlie's beach-front Malibu house. Aptly named, the series is humorous and entertaining to the T. Watch this eccentric family get through their lives only on Colors Infinity at 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

FRIENDS:

Who doesn't know about this bunch of unconventional friends break all norms to relate the best bond ever? We've all dreamed of having such friends, haven't we? The story follows the life of 6 friends struggling yet having fun as they cope with adulting. Prepare yourself to fall in love with every single one of them only on Comedy Central, Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

The Walking Dead:

Escaping grave danger and trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from the mindless zombies, colloquially known as "walkers", a group of survivors led by police officer Rick Grimes travel in search of a safe and secure home. Follow their difficult and tedious journey through the trials only on Starworld.

Mike and Molly:

Michael Biggs, an overweight police officer, meets Molly Flynn, a school teacher, at a Chicago Overeater's Anonymous group. Attempting to lose weight, both find themselves developing feelings for the other. Catch their sweet romance and hilarious moments only on Comedy Central, Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

