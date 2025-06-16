Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The decision has been taken owing to the essential repair work undertaken by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) Authority. During this period, the Thane Municipal Corporation will manage water supply through its own sources, with a phased approach to ensure partial water availability across the city

During this period, the Thane civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and avoid wastage. Representational pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that certain parts of the city will face a 12-hour water cut, starting 9 am on Thursday. The decision has been taken owing to the essential repair work undertaken by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) Authority.

During this period, the Thane Municipal Corporation will manage water supply through its own sources, with a phased approach to ensure partial water availability across the city.


The affected areas are as follows:


Ghodbunder Road

Patlipada

Pawar Nagar

Kothari Compound

Azad Nagar

Dongripada

Waghbil

Anand Nagar

Kasarvadavali

Owale

Apart from these areas, certain parts of Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa, and Mumbra will also experience a water cut from 9 pm until 9 am on Friday.

During this period, the Thane civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and avoid wastage. It further stated that the supply might be available at a lower pressure for one-two days after the repairs are completed.

Mumbai civic body to start releasing reserve lake water today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will start releasing reserve water stock from lakes from June 16 to meet the city’s demands of drinking water supply. As of June 13, the water levels in the seven lakes are at 9.21 per cent, or 133,364 million litres. At full capacity, the lakes carry a total of 1,447,363 ML (million litres) of water. 

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. Of the three lakes located on the Vaitarna river (Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar lakes), the BMC on Thursday stopped using water from the Upper Vaitarna lake, located at the highest elevation on the river.

The required amount of water has been transferred from the Upper Vaitarna to the lower lakes of Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar for supply to the city. This supply will suffice for the next two days, following which, reserve water stock will be used from the Upper Vaitarna Lake from June 16 onwards. 

The Upper Vaitarna Lake comes under the state government, and a specific amount of water is allotted to the BMC for use annually, according to information from the hydraulics department. Over the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of these lakes have received 103 millimetres of rainfall.

