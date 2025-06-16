The Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement said, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety"

Smoke billows following an explosion in central Tehran on June 15. Pic/AFP

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the Centre on Monday said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran was continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety while also relocating them to safer places in some cases, reported the PTI.

The Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement read, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety."

The statement continued, "In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety."

The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran have issued advisories on their X handles in view of the situation.

"In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," the Indian Embassy in Iran's post on X read.

Contacts numbers:

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649 https://t.co/Cu7Q3gNNbh — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) June 15, 2025

Mehbooba urges MEA to ensure safe return of stranded Indian students in Iran

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the MEA to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students stranded in Iran amid the ongoing conflict, according to the PTI.

"Families of the stranded students in Iran are growing increasingly anxious with each passing day. I earnestly urge the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of their loved ones," Mufti said in a post on X.

She tagged the X handles of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian embassy in Iran and the MEA in her post.

Hundreds of Kashmiri students, enrolled in various universities for professional courses in Iran, are currently stranded due to the escalated tensions with Israel.

The families of the students have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for their safe evacuation just like the government did at the time of the Russia-Ukraine War.

"If Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine within days during the war, why are our children not being rescued from Iran? They are also Indian citizens," a worried parent said.

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

The latest salvo comes after a weekend of escalating tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran that raised fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.

