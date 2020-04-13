Lockdown diaries: Varun Dhawan misses going to Juhu beach; posts a video

Varun Dhawan has shared a video of the Juhu Beach in Mumbai amidst lockdown. He says Mother Nature will heal this situation.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. Since then celebrities have been flooding social media with their videos and photos about how they are spending time indoors.

Now Varun is missing spending time at the beach here.

"Juhu beach... I have grown up here, played, spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can't go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google," he captioned the video that shows the beauty of the beach. His caption went well with the video's background music -- 'Hum honge kamyaab' (We shall overcome).

On the film front, he was last seen on the big screen in "Street Dancer 3D" earlier this year. He is now looking forward to his next film "Coolie No. 1".

