Lockdown diaries: Varun Dhawan misses going to Juhu beach; posts a video
Varun Dhawan shared a video that shows the beauty of Juhu beach. His video went well with the background music -- 'Hum honge kamyaab' (We shall overcome).
Varun Dhawan has shared a video of the Juhu Beach in Mumbai amidst lockdown. He says Mother Nature will heal this situation.
Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. Since then celebrities have been flooding social media with their videos and photos about how they are spending time indoors.
Now Varun is missing spending time at the beach here.
"Juhu beach... I have grown up here, played, spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can't go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google," he captioned the video that shows the beauty of the beach. His caption went well with the video's background music -- 'Hum honge kamyaab' (We shall overcome).
On the film front, he was last seen on the big screen in "Street Dancer 3D" earlier this year. He is now looking forward to his next film "Coolie No. 1".
Rakul Preet Singh: What happens when you don't have a treadmill or gym equipment at home? Do what Rakul Preet Singh does. The De De Pyaar De actress used her sofa to work out as the gyms are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (All images: Official Instagram accounts of celebrities)
-
Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan also shared a video in which she can be seen doing an intense workout. In the caption, Sara gave a detailed breakdown of her workout and the different exercises that it included.
-
Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff shared a video in which he can be seen working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He can be seen wearing track pants, giving fans a peek of his toned abs. "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice (sic)", he wrote.
-
Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan shared a video in which he is seen working out at home in the night. In the video, he is seen pulling some bars and then hitting the punching bag, while Akon's 'Lonely' plays in the background.
-
Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor has been inspiring fans and offering positive vibes by sharing videos of her workout sessions during the lockdown. In one of the videos she can be seen doing squats and running. "Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome #MondayMotivation (sic)", she captioned it.
-
Malaika Arora: The 46-year-old actress is the epitome of fitness. Even coronavirus cannot stop the diva from burning her calories. With the fitness studios closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 46-year-old actress has found a unique way of flexing her muscles by working out inside the comfort of her home. Here's how she is keeping her toned body in check.
-
Kangana Ranaut: Kangana is currently spending quarantine with her family in Manali. Her fan club shared a video in which she can be seen exercising with her brother. "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to work out, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!" read the caption of the workout video.
-
Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani is also popular for her fitness routine and advice. In a video she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress is seen having a good run on the treadmill for several minutes. She then went on to do the dumbbell exercises.
-
Katrina Kaif: When the whole world has been asked to stay and work from home, Katrina has taken to working out at home! Katrina shared videos of herself working out with her buddy and trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and wrote, "#WorkoutFromHome. Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can. (sic)."
-
Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on Instagram since her recent debut on the app, shared how she is trying to keep herself fit and fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. She took to Instagram and shared a story where she is seen working out in black sportswear. She captioned the picture, "Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training? (sic)."
-
Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal has a different idea of working out. He brought the whole gym to his house. The Uri actor shared this picture on his Instagram account with the caption, "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking (sic)".
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Shilpa Shetty is known for her yoga and workout videos. When the gym is closed, she converted her stairs into gym equipment. She shared this video in which she can be flexing her legs using a staircase.
-
Jacqueline Fernandez: The Race actress proved that keeping fit while in quarantine can actually keep your mind happy and healthy. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself working out at her residence. She shared a video in which she can be seen performing Surya Namaskar. She captioned it, "This is 1 Surya Namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it's a great workout! I do 108. yoga to the rescue!!! (sic)".
-
Milind Soman: It's a tad difficult for Milind Soman and his marathoner wife Ankita Konwar to stop their workout during the lockdown. Taking to his Instagram account, Milind advised that "work with what you have" and do not skip exercising at home. He shared a clip in which the actor is seen doing push-ups with Ankita seated on his back.
-
If the above video does not inspire you, have a look at this one. In another video posted by Soman, his 81-year old mother and 28-year-old wife Ankita Konwar can be seen exercising together. The duo can be seen hopping around on the terrace of their residence on one leg and they are totally having fun. Milind Soman is known for his fitness. But it seems sturdiness runs in his blood. Milind's mother, Usha Soman, is also a fitness enthusiast.
-
Amitabh Bachchan: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has confined everyone indoors, Amitabh Bachchan takes care of his fitness. He shared a selfie from what appears to be a home gym. In the selfie, the superstar can be seen standing in front of some weights, a treadmill and other equipment. He captioned it, "Build resistance... fight! (sic)”.
-
Anil Kapoor: Just like Amitabh, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also put up an inspiring workout post on his Instagram account. The 63-year-old actor shared a video of himself exercising at home and wrote: "Let's keep moving (indoors)! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc Mead is staying with me! (sic)". The actor accompanied his caption with hashtags such as #QuarantineAndWorkout and #StayHomeStayFit.
-
Hrithik Roshan: Quarantined or not, Hrithik Roshan just cannot miss his workout routine. Hrithik gave us a glimpse of his home gym when he was casually chilling with his pet dog Zane. He shared a picture with the caption, "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy (sic)."
-
Rakesh Roshan: Hrithik also shared an inspiring video of his father Rakesh Roshan doing an intense workout at the age of 71. "Damn! That's My Dad... N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these (sic)," he captioned the video. He also quipped that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year.
-
Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta has a unique way of working out. The actress has been using her pet pup, Bruno, as a weight while performing bicep curls. The actress claims this workout increases jaw strength in dogs! Preity shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to work out with her dog.
-
Urvashi Rautela: Urvashi posted a video about how to exercise and stretch your muscles without exerting too much pressure on your body. In the video, besides pulling off a handstand, she can be seen forming a bridge with her body and taking the support of the wall to continue with the cartwheel.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world and all measures are being taken by the authorities to combat the global pandemic. Even the entertainment industry has come to a halt amidst the corona scare, and when people need to support each other, many film and television stars have come out and urged people to stay strong and stay home! Apart from spending maximum time with their families, or pursuing hobbies, a lot of celebrities can be seen working out at their homes. Take a look.
