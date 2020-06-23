Lockdown: India hockey captains Manpreet, Rani happy to return home to family

India eves captain Rani Rampal with her family at their home in Shahbad, Haryana on Monday

Members of the Indian hockey teams, who were permitted to head home over the weekend are spending some happy moments with their families after being stuck at the Sports Authority of India Complex in Bangalore for nearly three months due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

Men's team captain Manpreet Singh was delighted to not only meet his family but also to be reunited with his two pet dogs. "It was such a great feeling to have returned home to my mother, brother and my two dogs, Sam and Rio. Though I was in constant touch over video calls, I was really looking forward to being home. It feels great to be home. It gave me goosebumps," said Manpreet, 27, who returned home to Jalandhar.



India men's captain Manpreet Singh with his dogs Sam and Rio at his Jalandhar home on Monday

Women's team Rani Rampal, who is based in Shahbad, Haryana, couldn't contain her happiness. "A lot of people had been craving to travel or to eat outside food, but the only thing I craved for during the lockdown was my family. It's important now to make the most of every moment spent with them," said Rampal, 25.

