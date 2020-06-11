Lockdown: Need clarity on online classes, Yuva Sena to school education department

With the schools deciding to opt for online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a sense of chaos has prevailed among parents and students. However, with no other option, parents have asked for uniformity in the online module, which can be afforded by everyone and with an assurance that no child will lag behind.

Accordingly, Yuva Sena has written a letter to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad voicing the demands from parents. "Irrespective of the class a student is in, they are currently spending a lot of time in front of the screen due to online learning. This can have adverse effects on children's health, mentally as well as physically. Hence, the appropriate duration for each class should be decided after consulting experts. Also, there are parents who belong from a weaker financial background and can't afford online modules. So there should be an alternative option for their children, and no school should make online learning mandatory. There should be offline videos or assignments to compensate it," the letter states while listing out the demands.

Earlier this week, mid-day did a story about how parents are worried to shell extra bucks to buy expensive gadgets for online learning. Moreover, the state government's school education department has refused to address this issue in particular, while pressing the start of the new academic year online.

However, Aaditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena is pressing for the need for uniformed guidelines around online learning.

"Amid current unprecedented times, we have no option but to go online when it comes to learning. But the school education department should immediately design a policy around it to bring uniformity and clear all confusion around it. The duration of online classes is different in every school and so will be the type of learning through online platforms. Parents are also worried that if their child does not attend, will he/she lose attendance. There are several such aspects unanswered as there is no uniformity," said Sainath Durge, Yuva Sena core committee member adding that the students' union is constantly receiving complaints from parents regarding issues in online learning.

Appreciating Yuva Sena's move, parents stated that this is the need of the hour. "All schools are going online, but there has to be uniformity in the way academic year advances. Since this is new for all it is more of chaos and can lead to more issues in the future," said Atul Jadhav, a parent from Dahisar.

Another parent Chitra Jha, said, "There many parents who can't afford online education. So does this mean that their children will face the academic loss? Instead of each school going ahead with its plan, the education department should have proper guidelines for all to follow."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news