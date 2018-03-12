Lok Sabha bypolls: Gorakhpur records 43 percent turnout, Phulpur 37 percent
Forty-three per cent voters cast their mandate in the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency on Sunday while Phulpur recorded an even lesser 37.39 per cent turnout as the crucial bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats were held peacefully
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and (Below) CM Yogi Adityanath show their fingers marked with ink. Pics/PTI
Forty-three per cent voters cast their mandate in the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency on Sunday while Phulpur recorded an even lesser 37.39 per cent turnout as the crucial bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats were held peacefully, the state election office said.
Polling began at 7 am and passed off peacefully till 5 pm, the state election office said. "Gorakhpur recorded a turnout of 43 per cent and Phulpur 37.39 per cent," it added. There were complaints of EVM malfunctioning at a few booths, but the machines were promptly replaced without affecting the polling, an election official said. The reason behind the lower-than-expected turnout in the high-stakes polls in the country’s electorally most significant state was said to be a lack of enthusiasm among voters, who are now looking forward to general elections.
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
Fifty-seven per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to the Araria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. The by-poll is being viewed as a test for the ruling JD(U)-BJP, as well as the opposition RJD-Congress alliance.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video