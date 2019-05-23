Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar, BJP ahead in all 26 seats

national

The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far

Amit Shah

The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far.

Shah is leading by over 275791 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of the second round of counting. His party's candidate Mansukh Vasava is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes.

In Dahod seat, Congress candidate Babubhai Katara is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor.

In Amreli, Congress's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya.

In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over Congress candidate Raju Parmar.

In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over Congress nominee Gitabhen Patel.

In Bardoli, BJP candidate Parbhu Vasava is leading by over 34,000 votes against Congress' Tushar Chaudhary. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bhartiben Siyal is ahead by over 53,000votes against Congress candidate Manharbhai Patel.

In Chhota Udepur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva is leading by over 70,000 votes against Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.

In Rajkot seat, BJP's Mohan Kundariya is leading by over 75,000 votes against Congress Lalit Kagathara. The BJP won all the 26 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed confidence that the BJP will retain all the 26 seats in the state. "There is a Modi 'wave', people of the state are enthusiastic to make Modi prime minister again. The results are certain," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.



However, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed his party will win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "The results of Gujarat will surprise all," he said. In the 2017 state Assembly polls to 182 seats, the Congress won 77 seats while the BJP bagged 99 and retained power with a slender majority.

The main contenders from the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls this time are party chief Amit Shah (from Gandhinagar seat) and Union minister Jaswantsinh Bhabhor (Dahod). The Congress fielded former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki from Anand seat and its leader of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani from Amreli seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among key leaders who contested the polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies