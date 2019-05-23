Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP consolidates lead in UP, setback for SP-BSP

Published: May 23, 2019, 14:38 IST | mid-day online desk

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes. His nearest rival is SP's Shalini Yadav as Congress' Ajay Rai is a very distant third

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP consolidates lead in UP, setback for SP-BSP
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Lucknow: The BJP has established comfortable lead on 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is leading only on 21 seats. The Congress continues to lead only on the Rae Bareli seat where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is a candidate. In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes. His nearest rival is SP's Shalini Yadav as Congress' Ajay Rai is a very distant third.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was way ahead of SP candidate Poonam Sinha in Lucknow. In Amethi, Smriti Irani continued to lead over Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan was leading by over one lakh votes in Gorakhpur after five rounds. In Azamgarh, Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav was leading over his nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP.

For all the live updates and stats on Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 click here

In Ghazipur, Union Minister Manoj Sinha was trailing behind BSP candidate Afzal Ansari while Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was behind BSP candidate Sonu Singh in Sultanpur. Azam Khan, SP candidate in Rampur, has established a comfortable lead over Jaya Prada of BJP.

Other BJP candidate with a comfortable lead include Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Allahabad, Santosh Gangwar in Bareilly, Gen V.K. Singh in Ghaziabad, Rajendra Agarwal in Meerut and Kunwar Sarvesh Singh in Moradabad.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bharatiya janata partynational newselections 2019

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Celebrations erupt at Shiv Sena Bhavan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK