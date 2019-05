Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP is leading on 23 seats is Maharashtra

national

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 23 seats out of a total of 48 while Shiv Sena is leading on 20 seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) figures. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena is leading on all six seats of Mumbai. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading on 4 seats while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading on 1 seat.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by 3066 votes in Nagpur, while Union minister Subhash Bhamre was leading in Dhule by 13128 votes, as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was trailing by 2876 votes in Nanded while former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 84 votes.

Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew was trailing in Maval by 1,17,306 votes, while the NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule is leading Baramati by 6486 votes. Union minister Hansraj Ahir was leading in Chandrapur by a margin of 49 votes. Union minister Anant Gite was trailing in Raigad by a margin of 1064 votes. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has been trailing in Mumbai South by 15,904 votes. Counting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where elections were held in four phases, began at 8 am on Thursday.

