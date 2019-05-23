Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Hema Malini congratulates 'architect' Narendra Modi on Twitter

Updated: May 23, 2019, 18:32 IST | mid-day online desk

Hema Malini, who contested election in Mathura against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Narendra Singh and Congress candidate and industrialist Mahesh Pathak congratulated Narendra Modi on Twitter

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Hema Malini

Hema Malini, who contested election in Mathura against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Narendra Singh and Congress candidate and industrialist Mahesh Pathak wrote, "What a clean sweep! The opposition & the Congress silenced totally! Modiji, after having suffered so many insults, many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres."

Hema' son, Sunny Deol also contested the election from Gurdaspur against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar. BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is leading by more than 47,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. From the start of counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday, Deol has been maintaining a lead over Punjab Congress chief Jakhar. Speaking to reporters, 59-year-old Deol, who is popular for playing patriotic roles in movies like 'Border' and 'Gadar', said he was ecstatic over the initial trends coming during the counting of votes. "I am feeling good and I am very happy. Modiji is winning. I was confident that people of this constituency (Gurdaspur) love me a lot and will ensure my victory," Deol said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

