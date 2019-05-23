Lok Sabha election results 2019: MP Congress leader Ratan Singh dies at counting centre

national

According to trends, the ruling BJP will form the government with a huge majority and Congress is headed towards another defeat

Ratan Singh

Before the results of the Lok Sabha elections, 2019 were out, Congress' Sehore District chief Ratan Singh died of a heart attack at a vote counting centre.

Singh was gathering information on trends at the counting centre when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

In a tragic incident, Congress' Sehore district chief Ratan Singh has died of a heart attack at a vote counting centre. à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¥¤ — Chowkidar Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) May 23, 2019

@INCIndia leader Ratan Singh passes away due to Heart Attack at Counting center in Madhya Pradesh



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ pic.twitter.com/2L1oDqunnt — Chowkidar Vikram Singh (@Vikram_IAF) May 23, 2019

According to trends, the ruling BJP will form the government with a huge majority and Congress is headed towards another defeat. The BJP was ahead in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress was leading in one seat, as per trends available so far. BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur was leading over Congress' Digvijay Singh by 44,222 votes in Bhopal, while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 18,456 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP's K P Yadav.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates