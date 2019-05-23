Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Narendra Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for retaining Odisha

Updated: May 23, 2019, 18:42 IST | mid-day online desk

Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading on both the seats. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi tweeted

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Prassan Kumar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his Biju Janata Dal's performance in the state Assembly elections. The BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats.

Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading on both the seats. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi tweeted.

