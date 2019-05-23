Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani leads Rahul Gandhi; twitter goes beserk!

national

Users on Twitter could not keep shut and had plenty to say as Gandhi trails behind Smriti Irani. People went on to share memes and jokes on the same on social networking website Twitter

Pic/ Twitter

The BJP appeared set for a resounding comeback on Thursday with leads in 269 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 51, according to trends available with the Election Commission for 495 of 542 Lok Sabha seats. As votes for the seven-phase parliamentary polls were counted on Thursday, the DMK was ahead in 20 seats, the Janata Dal-United in 15, the Trinamool Congress in 20 and the Bahujan Samaj Party in 12 and its ally Samajwadi Party in eight seats, according to the poll panel.

Most television channels displayed that the BJP is way ahead of the Indian National Congress 320 seats. As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Narendra Modi as prime minister, there were reports of celebrations in the BJP's party offices across the country. The trends of the ruling party's leads were in sync with the exit polls, most of which predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be on course to retain power for a second term.

However, Amethi which is a stronghold of the Indian National Congress saw Smriti Irani leading against the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The counting of votes was put on hold due to technical glitches. Users on Twitter could not keep shut and had plenty to say as Gandhi trails behind Smriti Irani. People went on to share memes and jokes on the same on social networking website Twitter.

Smriti Irani leading with 15000+ votes from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi. Ab hoga NYAY ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£ #Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 — Meet Patel (@Meet_8797) May 23, 2019

#ElectionResults2019 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BJP4India Here comes our(janta) Sarkaar..Waiting eagerly and super excited to see Modiji taking oath at the "Shapath Grahan Samaroh"once again.

Namo AgainðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — vatsala dwivedi (@vatsalasdwivedi) May 23, 2019

1971 - 2019 Indira Gandhi - Narendra Modi

Indian politics has come a long way !! #ElectionResults2019 @rahulkanwal — kuldeep pathak (@i_Kuldeeppathak) May 23, 2019

Smriti Irani in the lead again. Amethi is heading to a photo finish. #ElectionResults2019 — Swapnil (@swapnilkabra) May 23, 2019

Abki bar 400 ka to pata nai....but 40000 to par!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ElectionResults2019 — Divyangkumar (@Divyangkumar10) May 23, 2019

Rahul gandhi :- hame kitni seats aayi hai

Modi ji :- #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/6PSE2kbBn8 — à¤¸à¤«à¤°™` (@LUVguru19_) May 23, 2019

Apna Modi aagaya#ElectionResults2019 — Shin Chan âÂÂ¤ (@arvishakha) May 23, 2019

Amethi is one of the keenly watched constituencies. Varanasi from where Prime Minister Modi is seeking re-election and Amethi represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi since 2004 are being monitored. Rahul is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. His mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking another term from Raebareli.

In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009. The counting exercise is on in over 4,000 counting centres amid concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged tampering of EVMs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates