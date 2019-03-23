Lok Sabha polls 2019: Digvijaya Singh to contest from Bhopal

mumbai-rains

This ends speculation that Singh could contest from Rajgarh seat, which he had represented in 1984 and 1991.

Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Saturday.

"I had asked Digvijaya Singh to contest from Bhopal and he immediately agreed. Even during the meeting with Congress high command, his name was suggested," Nath said during an event. "I hope people will support him."

In Madhya Pradesh, polling will be conducted in four stages during phase four, five, six and seven scheduled on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won from 27 constituencies while Congress bagged two seats.

