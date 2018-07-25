Lok Sabha resumes business after brief adjournment

The House resumed work at 12.30 p.m. after being adjourned for some 15 to 20 minutes

Parliament

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday after a furore over remarks made by a BJP MP about a gang rape of a tribal girl and Dalit atrocities alleged to have taken place in West Bengal.

The House resumed work at 12.30 p.m. after being adjourned for some 15 to 20 minutes. Kirit Somaiya, who represents Mumbai's North-East, said despite having a woman Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee), such incidents were still happening in West Bengal.

Pointing towards Trinamool Congress members, Somiaya said: "You should be ashamed of this." This offended the Trinamool Congress members who protested.

Earlier, after the House assembled at 11 a.m., Congress member K.C. Venugopal moved an adjournment notice over the NEET data leak.

