Lok Sabha Secretariat bans non-reusable plastic bottles in Parliament complex

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has banned the use of "non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items" within the Parliament House Complex starting from August 20, 2019. According to a circular, the staff of the secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex have been asked to comply with the directions.

The staff has also been advised to use environment-friendly or biodegradable bags and materials. The circular banning use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items was issued on Monday and the information was conveyed to the media on Tuesday.

In his address to the country on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to make the country free of single-use plastic. He also suggested that the first big step in this direction should be taken on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

