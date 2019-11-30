'London Bridge stabbing terror incident'; one suspect shot dead

People are evacuated from London Bridge following a stabbing incident in which a number of people were injured. Pic/AP

London: The stabbing at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard's Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that a "number" of people had been injured. "At approximately 2pm today, police were called to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene," Basu said.

"Due to reports that the suspect might have had an explosive device specialist officers attended the scene. However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device," he said. Britain's counter-terror officials will probe the case now that the incident has been declared as terror related.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates