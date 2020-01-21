Look after your facial hair with these beard grooming kits from Amazon

Beards are to men what make-up is to women, which is they say, "With Great Beard Comes Great Responsibility." In order to take care of one's facial hair and grow that stubble neat and clean, one requires a good beard grooming kit. Grooming kits are not only handy but an important part of men's health and hygiene.

So, if you are worried about the beard grooming kit to choose from, then keep calm and look no further as Amazon has got you covered.

Expert Barber Club Men's Grooming Kit

This amazing men's beard grooming kit from Loreal comes with Barber club beard, face and hair 3-in-1 wash rich in natural essential oils, barber club beard + face + hair 3-in-1 wash. This grooming kit is the best choice for gentle, daily cleansing care for your facial hair, hair and scalp, and face. The barber club short beard and face moisturiser can be used for the daily care of your short beard and facial hair, and your skin underneath. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 584. Shop here

Luxury Grooming Collection

This luxury grooming kit for men from Park Avenue comes with Park Avenue Fragrance Body Spray (150 ml), Park Avenue Deo Talc (100g), Park Avenue After Shave Lotion (50ml), Park Avenue Fragrant Soap (125g), Park Avenue Lather Shaving Cream (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush (1N), Park Avenue Razor (1N). This grooming kit is thoughtfully designed for today's gentlemen who deserve to be pampered. The kit comes in a stylish Travel pouch, making it an ideal choice for gifting, traveling or daily use. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 411. Shop here

Beard Grooming Kit by The Man Company

This trendy beard grooming kit from The Man Company is packed with Almond & Thyme Beard Oil, Almond & Thyme Beard Wash, Beard Trimming Scissors, Boyar- The Beard Comb. The oil helps you to get that thick heavy beard you've always wanted. While the almond and thyme beard wash give your beard royal treatment that it always needs. The boyar beard comb is tailor-made for all sorts of beards, be it long, short, curly or straight. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1020. Shop here

Beardo The Dirty Charcoal Combo

This amazing charcoal grooming kit for beard and facial hair from Beardo is your one-stop solution for all skin troubles. The charcoal combo kit packs Beardo Body Wash, Face Wash, Face Scrub and Peel Off Mask which takes care of all your facial needs. The charcoal combo kit helps to fight complete Skin Repair, Nourishment, and Radiance. The charcoal combo makes your skin feel Fresh and Energised. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1199. Shop here

