Looking ahead 2021: Power play in pandemic

Which former Japanese Prime Minister, who was described having "the heart of a flea and the brain of a shark," is the head of the Tokyo Olympics?

On August 21, 2019, the world governing body of which sports announced that gender designations would be removed from the title of the women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Zealand in 2021 and decided that all World Cup tournaments from 2021 forward, whether for men or women, will be officially called the "World Cup" with a year designation and a prefix of the sport?

The postponed world championship of which sport is likely to be held in Dubai after the UAE city and Argentina sent their respective bids to host the marquee event in 2021?

Assad Vala led which country to secure qualification for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India?

"Kick Off the Dream" was the official slogan for which international tournament that got cancelled?"

Fifty seven year-old table tennis player NI Xialian will represent which country at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Indian cricket team will play their first home series against which country in 2021?

India's Davis Cup tie against which country was postponed until 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The upcoming autobiography BACK is the first-ever memoir authored by which sports icon?

Which 42-year-old legend is expected to take on Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, and Conor McGregor before walking away for good?

Which marquee annual tennis event, once dubbed by Bud Collins, the celebrated tennis commentator and historian, as "a splendid idea with a lame name", will be officially known as "Billie Jean King Cup" from 2021 onwards?

What has been formally recognised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with the Ayush Ministry as a competitive sport in India and is likely to be introduced as a sport discipline in National Games, Khelo India and international sports events in 2021?

The highest prize pool in mobile esports history will be offered in 2021 by which gaming entity as it will dish out $14 million in prizes across a new format in 2021?

Which US city will stage the Super Bowl LV or the 55th Super Bowl on February 7, 2021 at its Raymond James Stadium?

In January 2021, broadcast giants Sky will release a feature-length documentary looking back at the brutal heavyweight showdown of 1989 between Mike Tyson and which boxer?

Bollywood director Aanand L Rai will direct the biopic of which legendary world champion?

Which successful team may become the first outfit in major professional sports to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the squad's 100-odd members will receive the Chinese Sinopharm shot when they arrive in Abu Dhabi for a training camp on January 6 at the invitation of Emirati authorities?

On April 10, 2021, the Indian hockey team will resume their campaign at the COVID-19 halted 2020 FIH Pro League season against which country?

Which Manchester United footballer's loan deal with the club will expire on January 30, 2021?

After his efforts in 2019 went in vain due to sponsor Nike's objection to change jersey numbers, LA Lakers' LeBron James has once again announced to gift his iconic jersey number of 23 to which of his fellow teammates in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Which city will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final?

Mick Schumacher, the son of racing legend Michael, will race in Formula 1 next season after signing a multi-year deal with which team?

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is playing which cricketer in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup triumph led by Kapil Dev?

Answers

1. Yoshiro Mori

2. Rugby Union

3. Chess

4. Papua New Guinea

5. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 (Now postponed to 2022)

6. Luxembourg

7. England (February-March)

8. Finland

9. Tiger Woods

10. Manny Pacquiao

11. Fed Cup

12. Akani Simbine

13. Simone Biles

14. Yogasana

15. PUBG Mobile

16. Tampa, Florida

17. Frank Bruno

18. Viswanathan Anand

19. UAE cycling team

20. Argentina

21. Odion Ighalo

22. Anthony Davis

23. Istanbul (Ataturk Olympic Stadium)

24. Haas

25. Sunil Gavaskar

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news