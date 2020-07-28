Lootcase New Promo: Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Kolte's attempts to find the missing suitcase is hilarious!

Mere 72 hours to go for the release of Fox Star Hindi's film titled Lootcase. The makers have been keeping the excitement high with back to back poster releases and hilarious dialogue promos. Adding to it, here's what happens when inspector Kolte is investigating the case of the missing suitcase.

Have a look right here:

The scene is from the part where the suitcase is lost and inspector Kolte has to do what it takes to find the bag. Luck is in his favour as he has a witness but oops! the witness is a crazy one. Will the witness gives the correct answers? Will he be able to get a hold on the suitcase? Find your answers in the next few hours.

The story revolves around Nandan Kumar, a middle class family man who finds a suitcase with Rs 10 Crores in a lonely desolate market on his way back from his night shift. However, the dark past of the suitcase catches up and what happens next— Does he fight or take the survival flight?

Lootcase has a stellar star cast of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey. Get ready to laugh out loud with this one on July 31!

