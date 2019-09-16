Lootcase poster: The Kunal Kemmu-starrer looks like a laugh riot

The makers of Lootcase have just released the first official poster of the movie. The release date of the movie was also announced along with it. The poster of Lootcase resembles that of Aashiqui 2, only there's a person holding a red suitcase in it.

Fox Star Studios shared, "Yeh kuch jaana pehchaana sa lag raha hai. Hai na? Par Aashiqui aakhir kiske saath chal rahi hai? #Lootcase, Iss bag main kuch kaala hai! Lootcase releases 11th October @kunalkemmu @raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey @rajoosworld #VijayRaaz @foxstarhindi @saregamaglobal"

Today, Kunal Kemmu, too, shared a cryptic video on social media, which was a love letter that shows him expressing how lucky he was to cross paths with his 'love'. The makers of Lootcase released a quirky poster of the movie with a unique campaign where they took inspiration from an old movie and replaced the key element with a red suitcase.

Lootcase will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

