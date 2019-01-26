Lost leopard enters posh area in Nashik, rescued by forest department

national

A Forest Department official said it probably strayed from a nearby forest patch; the frightened animal attacked four people, who are said to be out of danger

The leopard took refuge in a bungalow where Nashik Forest Department officials tranquilised him

In a successful rescue operation by the Nashik Forest Department, a leopard that had entered the residential Savarkar Nagar in Nashik, was rescued on Friday. According to Forest Department officials, at around 7 am on Friday, a leopard was spotted in the crowded, posh residential area near Gangapur Road. Locals informed the police who alerted the Nashik FD. A Leopard Rescue Team from Nashik immediately rushed to the spot.

As the news spread in the area, hundreds of curious people gathered to see it. An FD official said, "A leopard which must have lost its way, came near Gangapur Road and by the time we reached, hundreds of people gathered and they were shouting. This might have scared the shy animal which attacked some before it was rescued."

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Nashik Forest Department, Vijay Shelke said, "The animal that was rescued after a challenging operation by our rescue team, is a full grown leopard. We would like to appeal to people that whenever they see a leopard, they should not try to provoke it, as this can lead to a man-animal conflict. People should avoid gathering near the rescue operation as it delays the process."

Of those injured, one was local Shiv Sena corporator Santosh Gaikwad, two were media persons, and the fourth was an FD guard. They are said to be out of danger. According to officials, the leopard ran towards a bungalow where forest department personnel tranquilised him, and then took him to the Leopard Rescue Centre.

In yet another incident, the decomposed body of a leopard was found on the boundary of Film City on Friday. Assistant Conservator of Forest Girija Desai and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Kank visited the spot and the remains were taken for examination. "We have scanned the area and were unable to find a snare or anything else. Prima Facie it appears to be a case of natural death. Investigations are on," said a source.

