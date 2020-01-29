Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's 'Twist' hook step will make you dance

Seems like the first party song of the year is already here! Love Aaj Kal's makers released its second track from their album and the peppy music along with the hook steps by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will surely make you groove. Haan Main Galat, the new song from the Love Aaj Kal soundtrack, is one with a 'twist'.

Pritam's music has you reliving the 'Twist', with lyricist Irshad Kamil, singers Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh coming together for this party track. Through the song, Kartik, Sara and Arushi Sharma are trying to put out a message that one doesn't need to be perfect or thrust their expectations of perfection on others. You can be galat (wrong) and that's perfectly alright. You can make mistakes... that's life.

Check out the song right here:

Haan Main Galat looks like a lot of fun, but it holds a mirror to what life and love is aaj-kal as well.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe. he movie 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it explored two love stories set in different time periods.

