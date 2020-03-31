Love Alia Bhatt? Here are some of her films you can binge-watch!

Alia Bhatt is an actress who has colossal popularity in the Indian film industry and has moved the whole cinema with her crater of a deep impact of roles. The actress recently celebrated her birthday and here is a list of films you can watch to fall in love with her powerful presence, yet again during this perfect time to binge-watch!

1. Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a movie that enhanced the rap scene in India. The musical drama film bought in a craze and a trend among people for rap. The story follows Murad, an underdog, who struggles to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. His life changes drastically when he meets a local rapper, Shrikant alias MC Sher. The movie teaches us that inspiration is everywhere and one has to keep learning. Alia Bhatt acts as Murad's girlfriend in the film. Her dialogue delivery in Gully Boy was all the rage and created quite an uproar.

2. Raazi

The story of Raazi is about an undercover RAW agent, who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about the enemy. The movie has a powerful message. Alia Bhatt acts as the protagonist in the movie and gives a stunning performance. She played the role compellingly and with eloquence.

3. Student of the Year

Student of the year was the first movie that Alia Bhat had a leading role in. This is where it the actress first mesmerized us with her impactful performance. The story is a teen drama about two good friends in college whose friendship is affected after they compete to win a title and one falls in love with the other's girlfriend. Alia Bhatt acts as a proper diva in the films and shoots an arrow and makes way right into our hearts

4. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

This film is a rom-com film which stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the forefront. Alia Bhatt plays a comical role in the film. The plot is about a girl from Ambala who is about to be married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she meets the protagonist who is a carefree Delhiite and falls in love with him.

5. Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is produced by Karan Johar and is a family drama film. In the film, two brothers return home to visit their ailing grandfather. Amidst numerous ongoing family problems, emotions get intensified when a girl causes a rift between the two. It shows us how the family goes through numerous crises and gives us a message that no family is perfect. Alia Bhatt's role complements the remarkable ensemble cast very well. She made quite an impact delivering to us life lessons via her character.

6. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is another film that has the sparkling dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt playing lead characters on the forefront. The plot consists of a wealthy man's son who meets a girl at a wedding and sparks fly between them. However, while he wants nothing more than to marry her, she yearns to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The film is a classic romantic comedy.

All of the above-mentioned films are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

