Love Bytes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Plan 2020 together

Start the year on an artsy note as you craft your own calendar. Sign up for the class together and you can both make tokens you keep at your workplace. The workshop will provide you with calendar templates which you can customise with supplies provided at the venue, including colour mediums, patterns, motifs and mixed media supplies. And if your partner is the forgetful sort, this session can be the ideal way to help him/her remember the important dates.

On January 4, 3 pm to 6 pm

At My Workstation, 501, A Wing, Mathuria Apartments, Andheri East.

Call 8433634747

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 2,000

Trek time with bae

This one is for adventure junkies who want to begin the year on an active note. And what’s better than now for a night trek to Kalsubai Peak, the highest in the Sahyadris, complete with camping with your partner? The trek route, which is a mix of easy-to-ascend slopes as well as rocky outcrops overlooking the valley below, also has iron ladders to help you along, just in case your partner isn’t as good a climber. The night trek, which will begin at 11 pm from the base, will end at 4 am, when you can watch the sunrise. This will be followed by a hearty breakfast, after which you trek back.

On January 4, 4 pm to January 5, 3 pm

Meeting point Kasara Station call 8108408191

Cost Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates