Case of 'love jihad': Man conceals age, identity, allegedly kidnaps and rapes minor

A case of 'love jihad' has come to light in Uttar Pradesh following the recovery of a minor girl who had allegedly been kidnapped from Meerut on September 3.

Police on Wednesday recovered the girl, who was kidnapped from Kankarkheda area and also arrested one Abdullah, 42, who was posing as 'Aman' to lure Hindu girls.

Abdullah confessed before the police that he has three wives and four children.

He created a Facebook ID as 'Aman' in which he posted his photographs wearing a wig -- to look younger.

He admitted that he had kidnapped the minor girl and had raped her. He said that he wanted to marry her too.

Meerut SP Akhilesh Narain said that the girl had gone missing on September 3 and her family had lodged a complaint with the police.

"We had set up several teams to search for the minor and we finally caught this man and recovered the girl. He will be produced in court today (Wednesday) and sent to jail. He has confessed to the crime. We will book him under relevant sections of IPC and also the POCSO Act," the SP said.

In another case of love jihad, the Moradabad police on Wednesday, recovered a Class 8 student who was kidnapped by one Asif, who posed as Bunty Tyagi and befriended the girl.

Asif has been arrested.

