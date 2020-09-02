Love keeps pouring in for Masaba Masaba; Hrithik Roshan and Aanand L Rai rave about Masaba Gupta

Masaba Masaba, a Netflix Original series, based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Its quirky treatment and slice-of-life story has captured the imagination of viewers and made it a binge-worthy, fun and frothy watch. Known for her unconventional, contemporary and Bohemian fashion label, the millennial designer is now being praised for her acting chops in the series that gives a fictional glimpse into her life and her relationship with her mother, actor Neena Gupta.

Ever since the release of the show, love and appreciation have been flowing in from her friends and colleagues in showbiz such as Kiara Advani and Gajraj Rao, among others. The latest to join the bandwagon are actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Recently, the superstar took to Twitter and wrote that he is looking forward to the second season of the show. "What an entertaining watch, take a bow the super talented women behind the show Clinking glasses waiting for Season 2 to drop! #MasabaMasaba @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG @AshviniYardi @chink_ster," he tweeted.

What an entertaining watch, take a bow the super talented women behind the show ð¥ waiting for Season 2 to drop! #MasabaMasaba @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG @AshviniYardi @chink_ster — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 1, 2020

Rai, in a similar vein, confided that he caught on all six episodes in one go and hailed Masaba for her prowess. Sharing a post on social media, he wrote, "Never saw the entire season at one go go before #masabamasabanetflix Brilliant . @neena_gupta ji and @masabagupta u r magic. #sonamnair u r d game changer"

The fashion connoisseur has added yet another golden feather in her hat with Masaba Masaba. The show is a testament to her unabashed stance and her fierce spirit. Having made a strong impact with the chic series, it seems like there is no stopping the powerhouse!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news