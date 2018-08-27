Loveratri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain attend Ganga aarti at Varanasi

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are on a promotion spree for their debut film, Loveratri

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain at Varanasi.

The star cast of Salman Khan Films' - Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain recently visited Varanasi to seek blessings and attend Ganga Aarti in the midst of hectic promotions for their debut film, Loveratri. After visiting Kolkata and Ranchi, the starcast set off to Varanasi where they visited Dashashwamedh Ghat and attended the Ganga Aarti from a boat.

After the aarti, they went to the local favourite Krishna Pan Bhandar to stop by and binge on food delicacies from Varanasi. The debutant duo resumed promotions as they visited a college next day and interacted with student fans followed up by interviews. The trailer had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colourful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

