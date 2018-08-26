Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain spent a quiet evening with MS Dhoni

bollywood

During dinner, the conversation ranged from cricket to MS Dhoni's preference to stay in Ranchi over other metro cities. Dhoni also spoke about the new stadium in Ranchi while having dinner with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

In the recent Ranchi trip for Loveratri promotion, young stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain had a private dinner with MS Dhoni at his residence.

Previously, Dhoni had invited Aayush and Warina for dinner. Obliged by the rare honor, both actors joined Dhoni and his family for an intimate dinner evening.

Since it was an intimate affair source close to the actors revealed that Aayush Sharma claimed the ex Indian cricket team's ex-captain to be humble and most down to earth person.

During their stay in Ranchi, Aayush and Warina were also seen indulging themselves into some hearty breakfast. They also struck a pose with the city's iconic pink autos which are especially driven by female drivers.

Ranchi happened to be the third city visit of the Loveratri team after Kolkata. The Loveratri stars have kickstarted the film's promotion in full swing. The trailer had earlier set the mood right with foot-tapping music and colorful backdrop ahead of the festive season of Navratri.

Loveratri revolves around the love story between Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

