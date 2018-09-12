Loveratri Rangtaari Song: Aayush Sharma's dance will make you tap your feet

music

Salman Khan released the fourth song from Loveratri, titled Rangtaari. The song, picturised on Aayush Sharma sets the perfect festive mood of Navratri

Aayush Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

The makers of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Loveratri have released the third song from the film, Rangtaari. The song is a perfect foot-tapping number that sets the perfect festive mood for Navratri. The film is produced under Salman Khan Films' Productions and, the superstar took to his Twitter account to share this new song. He wrote, "Watch the amazing #Rangtaari song, Maine toh picture produce ki hai aur mujhe to maza aa gaya dekh ke.. aap bhi batao if u do like the song [sic]."

Watch the song here:

Aayush Sharma had unveiled the teaser of the song and the festive beats had created excitement since then. The song has foot-tapping beats and vocals, Aayush Sharma's dance moves do complete justice to this groovy number. Yo Yo Honey Singh has given the rap to this energetic number. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Rangtaari is the perfect festive number.

The trailer had earlier set the mood right with its music and colorful backdrop of the festive season. With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

Also Read: Loveratri Stars Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Visit Heritage Site In Patna

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates