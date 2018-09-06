Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visit Heritage site in Patna

bollywood

After visiting Kolkata, Ranchi, Lucknow, Aayush and Warina left for Patna as, they are on a promotional spree with their multi-city tour. As the release date of Salman Khan Films' Loveratri approaches closer, the team has been gearing up even harder to promote the film. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visited a heritage site ij Patna ahead of the release.

On the occasion of Teachers Day, The debutant duo visited Arcade university and interacted with the students and staff. Aayush remembered his teacher who once told him that he should get into acting and now he is grateful to her.

After this, they visited the Golaghar, which is a heritage site in Patna. Aayush and Warina took to Instagram and put up a story saying "30 days to Loveratri"

The trailer had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colorful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, 'Loveratri' is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

