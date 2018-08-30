Loveratri Tera Hua Song: It's time to fall in love, once again!

music

The makers of Loveratri released a new song Tera Hua, and it is here to make you fall in love with it!

Tera Hua song/Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Tera Hua from Loveratri is finally out, and it will surely tug at your heartstring. Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma are here to stay and slay, and this song is proof enough! Crooned by Atif Aslam, Tera Hua will make you fall in love with it. If its Atif's voice that seems extremely soothing and magical, Manoj Muntashir's lyrics and Tanisk Bagchi's music does complete justice.

Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Loveratri unfolds the love story of the leading couple, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma's bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri, the latest track features a crackling chemistry of the fresh pair. Proving to be a festive treat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

Watch the song here:

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on October 05, 2018.

