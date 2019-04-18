national

Elections 2019: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Assam: As the second phase of polling gets underway to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) glitches have been reported at a number of polling booths across the country.

Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200 in Silchar where VVPAT was not working properly earlier today. Sahadat Ali, Sector Officer says "The VVPAT is fine now, people can now cast their votes." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/U5Cj8hKi0l — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Watch Video:





Polling was delayed in Assam's Silchar owing to VVPAT malfunctioned at the polling station. "There was a minor glitch in the machine, which has been fixed. The voters may cast the vote now," Sajad Khan, Sector Officer (SO) deployed at the polling booth, told ANI. In Uttar Pradesh, EVMs are not functioning at Mathura, leaving voters irked. Reports suggest that some voters have returned without voting.



Faulty EVMs have also caused delays in booth numbers 29 and 134 in Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency, as well as at booth numbers 261 and 263 of Bolangir parliamentary constituency in Odisha. Polling is yet to begin at Maniyakarapalayam government high school in Coimbatore as the voting machine has malfunctioned.



In Maharashtra, Beed District Magistrate Astik Kumar Pandey said five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunctions since morning in Beed constituency, namely, Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti, Parali. However, all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations, he added.



As part of the second phase of elections, polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (38), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent was recorded in phase one of elections in eighteen states and two Union Territories held on April 11

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates