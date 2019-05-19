LS polls Phase 7: Narendra Modi readies for endgame

national

Voting for 59 seats in the last phase of LS polling begins today; NaMo among 918 candidates whose fate to be decided

PM Narendra Modi seen meditating inside a holy cave near Kedarnath Temple, during a pilgrimage to Himalayan shrines. Pic/PTI

The fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 917 other candidates will be decided on Sunday, the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha polls. The voting will take place for 59 seats including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Modi is seeking re-election, bringing the curtain down on the seven-phased mammoth electoral exercise which began on April 10.

In the last phase of polling, 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will witness the polling.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), over 10.01 lakh voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. The most keenly watched electoral battle will take place in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where Modi is facing Ajay Rai of Congress party and SP's Shalini Yadav.

The other leaders whose fortunes will also be decided are former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal (Ferozepur), three-time MP Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren (Dumka) and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who faces sitting MP Kirron Kher in Chandigarh.

Mamata's nephew sends PM defamation notice

kolkata: TMC leader and nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a defamation notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged derogatory remarks made against him at a public rally on May 15 in Diamond Harbour. "Your speech, punctuated by false, malicious, and defamatory content, was an embodiment of political calculation and mischievous intent. Your imputations were deliberate and mala fide, perpetrated through thinly-veiled references of 'Bhatija' (nephew) and 'Didi' while being fully aware that Mamata Banerjee is referred to as 'Didi' and my client himself is the only nephew of the said Banerjee," read the letter from Banerjee's lawyer.

