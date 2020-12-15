Ludhiana: Doctors leave towel inside new mom's womb, complaint filed

The doctors who carried out a C-section at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Sunday, were accused of leaving a towel inside the womb of the mother.

The woman’s husband along with his relatives and other social activists staged a sit-in protest in front of the mother and child unit of the hospital and demanded strict action against the operating doctors and staff involved in the surgery.

As per a report on Hindustan Times, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has marked an inquiry into the matter.

“These are serious allegations. We have marked an inquiry and constituted a committee to probe the incident,” said Bagga.

The mother was rushed to the hospital on December 7 after she experienced labour pain. “The doctors suggested a caesarean operation after carrying out a few tests. The surgery took place on December 8, though the baby was healthy, my wife was writing in pain and was unable to urinate. We consulted the doctors and showed them swelling on her stomach but she was only given a sedative.”

“When the pain did not subside for two days, I urged the hospital to refer us to a private hospital but they encouraged us to go to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Finally, I took her to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) on December 11 where the doctors operated on my wife and found a towel in her womb. Their negligence could have led to my wife’s death,” said Ravinder.

After protesting in front of the hospital, Ravinder lodged an official complaint.

