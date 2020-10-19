Ludo Trailer: A Comedy of Errors

Ludo is an ensemble film that's unlike anything we may have witnessed at the movies in many years. After displaying a knack for audacity in Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu attempts another comedy and this time, the madness is a few notches higher. This is a film that's filled with idiosyncratic characters and idiotic situations.

We have Abhishek Bachchan, displaying shades of Yuva, Rajkummar Rao paying homage to Mithun Chakraborty's pelvic thrusts, Aditya Roy Kapur as a charming lover-boy, and Pankaj Tripathi as a comedic villain. There are multiple stories and sub-plots that are all interconnected. The trailer is chaotic and crazy and promises to deliver enough bang for our bucks.

Have a look right here:

It was being stated that the film is similar to Basu's Life In A Metro, but that was a charming and hushed take on complicated relationships, this one seems to have gone all bonkers. This is one film that should explode on the OTT! Apart from the men, the women seem to be in form too- Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi. This Ludo could very well be a game of life, death, and entertainment.

The film is all set to arrive on Netflix on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: It's Ludo Time For Fatima Sana Shaikh And Rajkummar Rao!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news