Ludo trailer: Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur are giving us major couple goals with their great chemistry

Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor are all set to prove it with their sizzling chemistry in Ludo, the trailer for which was recently released. The couple looks great together, and has left the audience intrigued on to how their story will pan out in the film.

Check out the trailer of Ludo here:

The actors wonderfully compliment to each other, and the viewers have gone gaga on this fresh pairing. The brand new pairing has been receiving immense love and praise from the audience. Their steamy chemistry is unmissable as they lay in bed, barely-clad, next to each other.

Sanya was last seen in Shakuntla Devi alongside Vidya Balan, earlier this year. Before that, she was seen in Badhaai Ho along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Ludo will be the first time, wherein Sanya will be seen in a bold and steamy avtar. By just looking at the glimpse, she is clearly all set to take the nation by a storm with her confidence and glam.

Apart from Ludo, Sanya will also be seen in Guneet Monga's Pagglait next.

