Luka Chuppi actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan all set to make Koffee With Karan debut

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

The sixth season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has seen a number of celebrities gracing the couch for the first time. Joining the long list now is none other than Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan share screen space in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, Luka Chuppi. Now the two are coming together as guests on Karan Johar's chat show. As it is their debut on Koffee With Karan, the duo will battle it out to take home the gift hamper. This season's guests seem to be more of co-stars promoting their film, rather than some odd couples sharing the couch, no?

Never mind! Let's take a look at some pictures shared by Kriti on Instagram from the sets of the show:

View this post on Instagram #LukaChuppi on #KoffeeWithKaran !! @kartikaaryan ðð¤ð A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onDec 25, 2018 at 1:41am PST

Apart from the duo, other celebs who appeared on the show for the first time include Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

In the upcoming episode of the chat show, the Koffee couch will be graced by the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Meanwhile, the finale episode will have the two stunning ladies -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra brewing some koffee and giving out some fresh gossip.

