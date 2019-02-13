Luka Chuppi 'Photo' song: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's new song is all things love

bollywood

Luka Chuppi's new song Photo featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is set to become the Valentine's Day anthem of the year

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon from the song 'Photo'. Pic/Kartik Aaryan's official Instagram account

After a dance anthem, Coca Cola, Luka Chuppi's new song 'Photo' is set to become the V-Day anthem of the year. It's a song that's about young love and budding relationships, and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon look like they're head over heels in love with each other. Kartik took to Instagram to post about the new song:

After a sizzling dance routine by Luka Chuppi's onscreen couple in Coca Cola, get ready to see them in a completely different avatar in this sweet track. Watch the video of the song here:

Luka Chuppi shows Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationships, decide to live together without getting married. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them. The film is scheduled to release on March 1.

