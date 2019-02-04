Luka Chuppi Coca-Cola Song: Kriti Sanon sizzles, Kartik Aaryan rules the dance-floor

bollywood

The makers of Luka Chuppi recreated the version of Tony Kakkar's chartbuster Coca-Cola. The Tanishk Bagchi composition sees the leads shake a leg together

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's song Coca-Cola, which is a recreated version of Tony Kakkar's famous single by the same name is out. Kriti and Kartik sizzle on the dance floor, and the chemistry between the duo is soaring the temperatures.

Kriti tweeted about her song, with the caption: Since u guys were so excited.. The Party anthem is here!! Sip & sing with #CocaCola from #LukaChuppi [sic]"

Kartik Aaryan has already termed it as the party anthem of the year! The actor shared his excitement on Instagram. Check it out!

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer featured, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them. The film is scheduled to release on March 1.

