Luka Chuppi trailer: Kartik and Kriti's modern love story with punch of family drama

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi is about a live-in relationship but there's a catch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film, Luka Chuppi have dropped its trailer on social media, and it's hilarious. Kartik and Kriti enact to be lovers and create a live-in drama. However, the twist arrives when the entire family starts living together with Kartik and Kriti, and the duo has to come up with several hilarious reasons to hide the truth.

Take a look at the trailer here:

On Wednesday, the actors had taken to their respective social media accounts to share new posters from their rom-com film. Directed by debutant, Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak in prominent roles.

In the film, Kriti plays a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura.

Talking about the film, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "At Maddock we've always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. Stree has been a big boost and we can't wait for Luka Chuppi now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it's exciting to bring it to the audiences."

Now the two are also coming together as guests on Karan Johar's chat show. As it is their debut on Koffee With Karan, the duo will battle it out to take home the gift hamper. This season's guests seem to be more of co-stars promoting their film, rather than some odd couples sharing the couch, no?

Dinesh Vijan presents Luka Chuppi, a Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios, directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, releasing on March 1, 2019.

