M J Akbar resigns as minister, thanks Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj

Hours after 19 women stepped up and offered to testify against him alongside first accuser Priya Ramani, MJ Akbar resigns

M J Akbar

M J Akbar on Wednesday resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs amid criticism over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by several women who worked with him over 20 years. "Since I've decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levelled against me, also in a personal capacity.

"I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of MoS for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and to the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country," Akbar said in a statement issued after his resignation.



Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress members stage a protest against M J Akbar for his alleged sexual misconduct and harassment of journalists, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The latest development comes after 20 women, one after another, came forward and alleged Akbar of sexual harassing them in his journalistic days. The storm around the journalist-turned-politician gathered momentum after the #MeToo campaign broke in India.

The 67-year-old is facing flak over the allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women, with Opposition parties mounting an attack on the government and demanding his ouster.

On returning from an official visit to Nigeria on Sunday, Akbar refrained from speaking on the allegations and said, "There will be a statement later on." Later on Monday, he filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani — one of the first woman, to publicly accuse Akbar, her former boss, of sexual misconduct.

