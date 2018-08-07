Search

M Karunanidhi passes away: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, others pay tribute

Aug 07, 2018, 20:10 IST | mid-day online desk

The DMK leader breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted for the first time on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube

M. Karunanidhi /File Pic

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi passes away at the age of 94 on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. The DMK leader breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted for the first time on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube. He was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

The DMK leader's condition turned bad on July 28 with a drop in his blood pressure. He has remained there since then.

"With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said in a statement while announcing his death.

Tamil Nadu's Kalaignar is considered to be the doyen of Tamil politics and was the 3rd Chief Minister of the state. Since childhood Karunanidhi was interested in drama, poetry, and literature.

Following his demise, prominent politicians like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi, VK Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar pay respects to him.

