M Karunanidhi passes away: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, others pay tribute

The DMK leader breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted for the first time on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube

M. Karunanidhi /File Pic

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi passes away at the age of 94 on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. The DMK leader breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted for the first time on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube. He was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

The DMK leader's condition turned bad on July 28 with a drop in his blood pressure. He has remained there since then.

"With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said in a statement while announcing his death.

Tamil Nadu's Kalaignar is considered to be the doyen of Tamil politics and was the 3rd Chief Minister of the state. Since childhood Karunanidhi was interested in drama, poetry, and literature.

Following his demise, prominent politicians like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi, VK Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar pay respects to him.

Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.



We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran politician, M Karunanidhi ji. He had an impressive life journey, starting as a screen writer in Tamil film industry to being five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2018

Saddened to know about the demise of Thiru M.Karunanidhi. May His soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 7, 2018

The man behind the rising son, the patriarch of #DMK, and a respected national leader @kalaignar89 is no more. He was the voice of the people of #TamilNadu. My deepest condolences to his family and to #Tamilians across the world. #Karunanidhi — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 7, 2018

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

The Dravidian Movement has contributed immensely in the fight against injustice, irrationality and inequality. Mr. #Karunanidhi was a worthy heir to that ideological legacy. We salute him for his contribution to our lives and to that of our nation.#RIPKalaingar — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) August 7, 2018

A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

In Kalaignar's unfortunate demise. I have lost a long trusted friend/guardian and the nation has lost one of the greatest fighter for social justice. My deepest condolences to family members and his associates. #Karunanidhi #RIPKalaignar — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 7, 2018

End of an era ...

Sad to hear about the demise of DMK Chief and 5 times CM Sh M #Karunanidhi Ji.

May his soul Rest In Peace!#RIPKalaignar — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 7, 2018

Deeply grieved by the demise of a stalwart in Indian Politics; DMK Chief, Kalaignar M #Karunanidhi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters. May Ishwar give them strength in this moment of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/ndaDv5pB4W — Om Prakash Mathur (@OmMathur_bjp) August 7, 2018

A leader immensely loved by people, whose work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu spans decades, is no more.



Sh. Kalaignar M #Karunanidhi Ji was a strong voice for regional and national progress; generations will remember him and his ideals. RIP. ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/itii3zjk0z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2018

Only once in a while you see a visionary leader like @kalaignar89, who championed the cause of social activism and federalism. My respect to a giant soul who departed for heavenly abode. My condolences are with family and fans of Shri #Karunanidhi. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 7, 2018

Saddened to hear about Kalaignar’s passing. My condolences to his family as well as to the people of Tamil Nadu who loved him so dearly #Karunanidhi — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) August 7, 2018

My deep condolences on the sad demise of Thiru #Karunanidhi - a towering national leader & popular CM of Tamil Nadu. He remained an important pillar in Indian politics. His wit, satire, powerful oratory and contribution to development of Tamil Nadu would always be remembered. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 7, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Heartfelt condolences to his family members, near & dear ones & supporters. Shri Karunanidhi, not only left his indelible impression in Indian polity, but also in Tamil cinema & literature with his unparalleled contribution. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 7, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of one of the most senior leaders of the country Kalaignar Dr. M Karunanidhi. He served people with great diligence & worked for the welfare of the poor & marginalised. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & his countless supporters. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2018

The demise of Kalaignar Karunanidhi is a monumental loss to India’s political landscape. His contribution to the Tamil society and the Tamil Nadu state will always be remembered. My heartfelt tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi and condolences to the bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2018

