Maanayata Dutt: Being away from home feels bad but in the end, we make the most of it

Maanayata Dutt and her kids had flown to Dubai prior to when the lockdown was imposed. Being away from her husband Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata makes sure that the kids and Sanjay Dutt stay in constant contact, as much as they can, over video calls. She has been busy managing and juggling between her work and her family.

In a recent interview, talking about what has been the toughest part of taking care of the children in this scenario, the producer shared, "I just wish we were together as a family and not living in different countries. Things would definitely have been easy and lockdown wouldn’t have looked like a task as this would have been the perfect time for Sanjay to spend time with the kids.

Maanayata further added "So this is something I regret a little. The lockdown was sudden and unexpected, so being away from home feels bad but in the end, we make the most of it."

Maanayata Dutt has been busy in the hustle-bustle of juggling between various tasks during the lockdown. Living in a different county, away from home during the lockdown is a tough task and surely difficult.

Before the lockdown, Sanjay Dutt was always keeping busy as he was out for shooting and one positive aspect of the lockdown could have been that the family could have spent some quality time together but unfortunately, Maanayata and kids are away from home. Even though they are virtually connected to each other constantly being away from home has been tough.

On the work front, dedicated producer, Maanayata is also passionate about writing. Maanyata's first production 'Baba' was selected in a foreign language competition for Golden Globes. Her Hindi production 'Prasthanam' also received a lot of critical acclaim for its intriguing storyline and was widely appreciated for its enriching story-telling.

