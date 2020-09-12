Maanayata Dutt is back from Dubai; spotted with Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt is back in town from Dubai, which she considers her second home. She was spotted with Sanjay Dutt at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. She will be logging air miles balancing family and work responsibilities.

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor recently stepped out of his Bandra residence and headed to Yashraj Studios in Andheri to film his portions of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.

A source revealed to mid-day, "Ranbir Kapoor had finished shooting his scenes last month. Sanjay sir had two days' patchwork shoot left before Karan could call it a wrap on the dacoit drama. Producer Aditya Chopra had requested the actor to take his time before returning to the set."

The source added, "Everyone involved had to undergo a COVID test before s/he joined the senior actor on the floor."

According to reports, Dutt wants to complete his pending commitments -- including dubbing for Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India and filming KGF: Chapter 2 that will mark his debut in regional cinema -- before he heads to the US for further treatment.

