Maanayata Dutt on how Sanjay Dutt reacted on his birthday: 'Sanju was almost teary eyed with the gesture'

It was a double cheers time as 29th July 2020 marked Sanjay Dutt adding another year to his experience in life and also preparing and delivering some unforgettable characters. Along with that, his first look as 'Adheera' in K. G. F. 2 was unveiled. Sanjay Dutt's wife and kids are in Dubai and celebrated this beautiful day virtually with his family.

Maanayata Dutt and the kids celebrated the actors birthday and shared, "It has been such a special day for all of us. Iqra also baked a cake herself for Sanju while we FaceTimed and wished him, she being the weakest spot, Sanju was almost teary eyed with the gesture."

Sanjay Dutt's wife also shared on her social media the entire process of how Iqra baked the cake for her father and looked extremely excited while doing so. These small gestures and moments by the family is what add value to our life and make it worth living.

Maanyata Dutt also recently celebrated her birthday on 22nd July with the family and Sanjay Dutt joined the party virtually. Sanjay Dutt misses his family alot and regularly keeps in touch with his family and ensures they are is safe.

It's really heartwarming to see the family stay connected for such special occasions and ensure to make the moments in the moment count. The actor does miss his family alot as they are not present physically with him. This shows how family and time are priceless as they truly make life worth living.

