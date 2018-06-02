Maanayata Dutt visits the sets Prasthaanam in Dahisar

Yesterday, Manisha Koirala and Ali Fazal began shooting for Sanjay Dutt's production, Prassthanam at a studio in Dahisar

Yesterday, Manisha Koirala and Ali Fazal began shooting for Sanjay Dutt's production, Prasthaanam at a studio in Dahisar. Maanayata Dutt was also present on the set. The first day's shoot was held to coincide with Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary. Prassthanam is the Hindi remake of Deva Katta's 2010 Telugu film. He directs the Hindi version as well.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic "Prasthaanam". Sanjay on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a few photographs from the set. To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on Friday, which is also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

The film also stars Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur. Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Sanjay plays.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates