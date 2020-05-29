Maanvi Gagroo lashes out at an e-commerce website which says 'Styles to hide your curves'

Maanvi Gagroo gave a piece of her mind to a fashion label for body shaming and using her picture without permission in one of their ad campaigns. The House of Fett used a picture (right) of the Four More Shots Please! actor and wrote, 'Styles to hide your curves'. Gagroo vented her ire on social media. She wrote that she did not wear the outfit to 'hide my curves'.

The Ujda Chaman (2019) actor added, "Not only does the brand not have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame. I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to." A section of the netizens suggested she sue the brand. They found the campaign in bad taste as fat-shaming amounts to 'bullying' and 'discrimination'.

Speaking about Maanvi, the actress is known for often speaking up her mind. Be it pay parity, LGBTQ, or anything else, Maanvi has never shied away from giving out an opinion.

In fact, in a media interaction, talking about body shaming during her last release Four More Shots Please! Season 2, Maanvi said, "When we started making a mark in the beauty pageant and young girls started getting their role models, the celebration of thin body also started. Now the whole thing has shifted and curves are being celebrated but again there is a business thought and marketing theory in them to bring back the trend of the curve. So, whatever we are showing in films and entertainment, there is a slice of reality in that."

"I do not want to be a token female character -- where all I have to do is look pretty. I would rather go for the one that takes the story forward," added the actress.

